Viavi introduces test tool for last mile fiber deployment

Viavi Solutions introduced a new type of network test tool to speed and simplify last mile optical fiber activation and maintenance.

The versatile VIAVI Optimeter combines the functionality of a broadband or GPON/XG(S)-PON power meter with fiber certification and connector inspection in a simple, all-in-one solution for effortless FTTx certification and troubleshooting — regardless of field technicians' experience level. The Optimeter was designed to reduce truck rolls and trouble tickets by proving successful fiber install passes, or providing clear fault ownership information to stop unnecessary handoffs.

"Pressure to meet demand for new PON/FTTH service often leads to minimal testing or even no testing. As a result, technicians are not able to complete install and activation on the first visit between 20 to 50% of the time, leading to poor customer experiences and lost revenue," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "As service activation failure rates and maintenance costs continue to rise, the VIAVI Optimeter is a critical tool for premise and home techs to make sure that last mile fiber installation is done right the first time, improving deployment success rates and reducing the need for return visits."