Verizon and Corning launch commercial indoor 5G

Verizon Business and Corning have begun commercial installations of 5G in-building cell sites for enterprise customers.

Initial deployments are happening in Verizon retail store locations to provide the fastest 5G Ultra Wideband experience. WeWork has also chosen Verizon Business to provide Corning’s indoor 5G cells, with ten WeWork locations across the US set to receive installations.

Corning’s indoor cell site is designed to provide Verizon’s 5G mmWave service inside facilities such as hospitals, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, schools, ports, commercial office space, retail stores and any indoor environment where large amounts of data traffic must be managed and optimized. The launch of these indoor cell sites will not only extend the footprint of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, but will also bring the promise of private networks with Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) capabilities one step closer.