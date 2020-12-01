Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength now available in eight cities

Verizon has activated its 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength service in Las Vegas, its eighth mobile edge computing location.

Verizon and AWS announced their partnership at AWS re:Invent in 2019 and have since launched mobile edge computing (MEC) capabilities in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area, Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, New York and Washington, DC, with plans to add two additional cities by year end.





Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength is optimized for applications that require ultra-low latency and responsiveness enabled by 5G.

“By leveraging the powerful combination of Verizon 5G Edge and AWS Wavelength, developers can deliver a wide range of transformative, latency-sensitive use cases like automated robotic systems in manufacturing facilities and smart cars and cities,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “We already have customers today creating exciting new applications in industries ranging from healthcare to sports and we can’t wait to see the next game-changing app that will be built on 5G and MEC.”

AWS also confirmed plans to launch AWS Wavelength with KDDI in Tokyo, SK Telecom in Daejeon (Korea), and Vodafone in London.