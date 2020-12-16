Telia Carrier plugs Acacia's 400G coherent modules into Cisco routers

Telia Carrier is preparing to converge their IP and optical networking layers by plugging Acacia's 400G coherent modules directly into Cisco routers.

In preparation for this new solution, Telia Carrier has already deployed open line systems and terminal equipment that can support new 400G pluggable technology.

Telia Carrier said it is one of the first network operators to perform full end-to-end validation of the solution. Leveraging Acacia's 400G QSFP-DD coherent modules with OIF 400ZR and OpenZR+ operating modes, the solution can support data rates from 100G to 400G depending on the desired reach. The modules also support client n x 100GbE multiplexing functionality as well as 400GE transport.

"Conventional architectures and technologies built on decades of accumulated complexity and yesterday's truths fall short in helping us keep up with customer demands for more, consistent bandwidth and a high-quality experience. Starting in the metro, standardized coherent pluggable modules are the next natural step in evolving cost structures, efficiency and scaling capabilities. This follows our global deployments of open optical line-systems and bandwidth-optimized switch-router silicon already powering thousands of 400GE capable ports in the network," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO at Telia Carrier.

"Pluggable 400G coherent optical transceiver modules are important to enable service providers such as Telia Carrier to migrate to a more converged network architecture capable of enabling OpEx and CapEx savings, as well as a pay as you grow business model," said Fenghai Liu, Vice President of Product Line Management at Acacia Communications.

https://www.teliacarrier.com/about-us/press-releases/tc-pluggables-using-acacias-modules-cisco.html