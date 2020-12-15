Telefónica Germany tests Open RAN with NEC

NEC has been selected by Telefónica Germany / O2 as its favored full-service system integrator for the first Open RAN pilot system in Germany. The system has already completed a first call via Open RAN on a live O2 mobile network in the Bavarian city of Landsberg am Lech.

During the pilot, NEC will help to define a customized Open RAN architecture, optimized and adapted to the requirements of the mobile network of Telefónica Germany. As the system integrator for this pilot, NEC coordinates the overall design of the Open RAN system and ensures the delivery of a solid end-to-end solution. This is being carried out in collaboration with industry leaders that include ADVA, Altiostar, GigaTera Communications, Intel, Red Hat, Supermicro and Xilinx.





“The key to success in implementing a first Open RAN pilot lies in the knowledge of an experienced system integrator,” said Mallik Rao, CTIO of Telefónica Germany. “NEC and its subsidiary Netcracker have proven their expertise through multiple project engagements within the Telefónica Group. We believe NEC is a reliable partner that is capable of bringing together an innovative network that can dramatically improve customer experience and enable faster time to market in the future.”