Telefónica Germany's O-RAN trial employs ADVA's Ensemble Activator

ADVA is playing a key role in Germany’s first open radio access network (O-RAN) proof of concept (PoC), which is being conducted by Telefónica Germany / O2.

The multi-vendor PoC is built on ADVA’s Ensemble Activator running on Edgecore’s switching device. Developed as part of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), the software frees mobile network operators (MNOs) from closed proprietary systems and enables them to create vendor-neutral disaggregated infrastructure with best-of-breed components.

ADVA's pluggable OSA 5401 PTP grandmaster is providing crucial advanced synchronization functionality, including the ability to send PTP sync information and corresponding messages with precise timestamping data. The OSA 5401 also makes this advanced operation compatible with 5G radio access points from third-party suppliers and augments the accurate timing needed.

“This PoC is an important stage in our journey towards open 5G networking. It shows how we can achieve the scale and agility needed for the widespread rollout of next-generation mobile services and underlines the benefits of vendor collaboration and interoperability,” commented Matthias Sauder, director, mobile access network, Telefónica Germany / O2. “With this open RAN pilot in our O2 live network, we’re highlighting what can be achieved when industry leaders from across the value chain cooperate closely together in an open environment. We’re also proving that a disaggregated model built on affordable software-empowered hardware can deliver transport infrastructure with new levels of efficiency – for 4G as well as 5G networks in the future.”

“By harnessing our high-performance NOS and compact timing solution, Telefónica Germany / O2 is taking a big step towards open and disaggregated 5G networking. This PoC shows how it will be able to utilize RAN technology from multiple vendors and leverage the full benefits of separated software and hardware,” said Eli Angel, VP, product line management, ADVA. “As we’re proving in multiple real-world trials with major MNOs, our Ensemble Activator is the ideal choice for turning third-party white box switches from a wide range of suppliers into disaggregated cell site gateways (DCSGs). What’s more, our OSA 5401 provides the strict timing and interoperability needed for an open model. To put it simply, our technology is the key to making open RAN work.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20201216-telefonica-germany-o-2-uses-adva-technology-in-countrys-first-open-ran-trial