Taiwan's Inventec picks Affirmed's 5G core for Industry 4.0 factory

Inventec, a leading Taiwanese manufacturer of consumer technology devices, has selected Affirmed Networks to deliver secure, private 5G networks for their smart manufacturing.

Affirmed Networks is a division of Microsoft. Affirmed UnityCloud is a 5G SA core, cloud-native solution built on an open, webscale architecture. Affirmed has partnered with HPE Communication and Media Solutions for its 5G Subscriber Data Management and ASOCS to provide Inventec with a complete end to end 5G solution to enable this innovative use case for Industry 4.0.

The companies describe Inventec’s UnityCloud deployment as "the first fully Cloud-Native 5G Standalone network within the Industry 4.0 arena."

“Inventec has fully embraced the Industry 4.0 initiative, as it is in direct alignment with our focus on innovation and our digital transformation strategy,” said Albert Chen, Senior Vice President, Inventec. “As the most critical component of IoT and Smart Manufacturing, connectivity must be ubiquitous, reliable and secure. After evaluating some of the more traditional approaches, we realized that the implementation of our own Private 5G network was the best way to ensure we had ‘always on’ coverage. Affirmed Networks was the obvious partner for us, as their innovative, cloud-native 5G standalone core delivers unrivaled performance that matches our Industry 4.0 needs.”

“Inventec is an example of an innovative company that seeks to use cutting-edge technology to deliver on its digital transformation objectives and ambitions,” said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Affirmed Networks. “Through their selection of Affirmed Networks as their 5G partner, Inventec is ensuring that its Smart Manufacturing initiative is equipped with the flexibility, security and performance required to deliver upon its Industry 4.0 vision.”