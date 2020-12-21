Sumitomo Electric begins production of 0.14 dB/km ultra-low-loss optical fiber

Sumitomo Electric Industries is ready to begin mass production of an optical fiber having an ultra-low transmission loss of 0.14 dB/km, representing a significant reduction in transmission loss from the current 0.150 dB/km product. The applications of the product include the following.

Applications of the new Z-PLUS Fiber 150 could include:

Transoceanic submarine optical cable systems

Terrestrial trunk line, such as transcontinental networks

Transmission lines for quantum cryptography communication

Sensor applications, such as earthquake detection and fire detection

Various optical communication technologies that require ultra-low-loss characteristics

In 1988, Sumitomo Electric, as a pioneer in ultra-low loss fiber manufacture, succeeded in mass production of optical fiber with a transmission loss of 0.17 dB/km as a global first and commercialized this as the pure-silica-core optical fiber "Z fiber". Since then, Sumitomo Electric has continuously developed and launched ultra-low loss fiber technologies and new products.

In 2017, Sumitomo Electric set a world record of transmission loss as low as 0.1419 dB/km.

https://global-sei.com/company/press/2020/12/prs125.html



