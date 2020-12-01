SSE Enterprise Telecoms selects Infinera’s XTM for UK expansion

SSE Enterprise Telecoms, one of the UK’s leading connectivity providers, has selected Infinera’s XTM Series for the second phase of its UK-wide network expansion.

SSE Enterprise Telecoms operates a 20,000km private telecoms network and 15 data centres that span the UK and offers a range of connectivity solutions including leading edge SD-WAN, Ethernet, Optical and dark fibre services.





With Infinera’s XTM Series, SSE Enterprise Telecoms leverages an industry-leading optical solution optimized for 5G transport with high-performance synchronization capabilities and low latency. The network’s Layer 2 packet optical aggregation features also provide enterprise customers with high-bandwidth connectivity services over the same network. These benefits extend across SSE Enterprise Telecoms’ network, which upon completion will span over 30,000 km.

“This network expansion with Infinera’s XTM Series is key to our UK initiative as it enables new technologies including the IIoT and autonomous vehicles, as well as opening the door to new business technologies such as seamless, instant video streaming and immersive virtual and augmented reality,” said Dave Eddy, COO, SSE Enterprise Telecoms. “Infinera’s XTM solution provided the high performance, scalability, and flexibility required to meet our network needs.”

“The UK market’s bandwidth is growing exponentially, and SSE Enterprise Telecoms is poised to meet this growing demand as it more than doubles its number of connected exchanges,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Sales at Infinera. “We are proud to be a part of SSE Enterprise Telecoms’ network expansion as it ushers the era of 5G with the unique capabilities of Infinera’s XTM.”