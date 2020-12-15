SiTime's MEMS milestone: 2 billion units shipped

SiTime marked a big milestone: the cumulative shipment of 2 billion units of its silicon MEMS timing solutions.

“I’m very proud of the SiTime team that has dedicated years of focus, passion, and commitment to success to deliver this significant milestone,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime. “As the world becomes more connected, precision timing will play a critical role in 5G, cloud, automotive, and IoT applications. SiTime will continue to provide differentiated timing solutions for these applications and deliver value to our customers.”





The company also announced the following additions to its executive team:

Vince Pangrazio – EVP, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary. Previously, Pangrazio was an executive at Cavium, Inc., where he was responsible for the legal, compliance, IT, and facilities functions and was part of the senior management team that sold it to Marvell for $6 billion.

Atul Shingal – EVP of Operations. Previously, Shingal joins SiTime from Qorvo and Cavendish Kinetics, where he was EVP of Operations since 2011. Prior to Qorvo, Atul was VP of Operations at Inphi Corporation.

Fari Assaderaghi – EVP, Technology and Engineering. Previously, Assaderaghi was Senior VP of Engineering and Operations from 2008 to 2012. Between 2012 and 2020, Fari was Vice President, Advanced Technology Development at TDK Invensense and SVP of Innovation and Advanced Technologies at NXP.

https://www.sitime.com/