Singapore's StarHub leverages ADVA’ s Layer 1 encryption

StarHub is using ADVA's FSP 3000 ConnectGuard Optical Layer 1 encryption technology to power a fully-managed service enables local enterprises, government agencies and multinational corporations to harness telco-grade encrypted connectivity for their users and systems across multiple locations.

The StarHub SDS Secured Service delivers highly-reliable and robustly protected enterprise connectivity on protocols including Ethernet, Fibre Channel and Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH), and with a choice of speeds ranging from 1Gbit/s to 100Gbit/s. Physical layer encryption throughout the network ensures all customer data has the most rigorous defense available. Key security features for customers include protocol-agnostic hardware-based encryption with the lowest latency possible and 100% throughput. Security is also enhanced through simple certificate enrolment protocol-based automation and manual operations, as well as a strictly separated encryption domain manager. What’s more, the solution features automated procedures for authentication, services creation and regular key generation. As the only technology of its kind cleared to transport NATO-restricted data, the ADVA FSP 3000 ConnectGuard Optical encryption solution meets the most stringent international standards and regulatory requirements.

“We’re excited to be StarHub’s technology partner as it takes this key step. The StarHub SDS Secured Service offers a major boost to the business community in Singapore, providing the protection as well as the speed and guaranteed uptime needed for the most sensitive and critical data transport,” commented Erik Lindberg, VP, sales, APAC, ADVA.



