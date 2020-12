In the age of SASE, enterprises are looking for services that will evolve with their networking needs. Employees are transforming the way they operate by re-thinking the concept of work from being at the office to an office anywhere experience.

In this video, Mick Higgins, SVP of Product at Asavie, now part of Akamai, talks about the growing demand for remote access solutions and how Asavie helps carriers and MSPs deliver a secure office-anywhere service.

https://youtu.be/WPRxvOz1PYA