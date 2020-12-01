Salesforce's $27.7B acquisition of Slack brings enterprise communications tools





Salesforce agreed to acquire Slack in a deal valued at approximately $27.7 billion ($26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share).

Slack’s enterprise communications platform integrates with more than 2,400 apps that people use to collaborate, communicate and get work done.

The companies plan to integrate Slack's enterprise communication tools into every Salesforce Cloud. This will make Slack into the new interface for Salesforce Customer 360.

"Stewart and his team have built one of the most beloved platforms in enterprise software history, with an incredible ecosystem around it,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “This is a match made in heaven. Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. I’m thrilled to welcome Slack to the Salesforce Ohana once the transaction closes.”

“Salesforce started the cloud revolution, and two decades later, we are still tapping into all the possibilities it offers to transform the way we work. The opportunity we see together is massive,” said Stewart Butterfield, Slack CEO and Co-Founder. “As software plays a more and more critical role in the performance of every organization, we share a vision of reduced complexity, increased power and flexibility, and ultimately a greater degree of alignment and organizational agility. Personally, I believe this is the most strategic combination in the history of software, and I can’t wait to get going.”



