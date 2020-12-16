Quebec's Videotron launches 5G with Samsung

Videotron launched its 5G network with a rollout beginning gradually in Montréal and then extending to Québec’s other urban centers.

After many successful decades in the cable television and Internet access business, Videotron launched its initial wireless operation in 2010. As of September 30, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,452,600 mobile subscribers.

For the launch, Samsung has provided 5G RAN, which covers 600MHz, 700MHz, 2.6GHz and AWS spectrums. Moreover, Samsung’s 5G RAN supports both LTE and 5G NR, enabling convenient operation of a network, and saves installation space while reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

“This is a big day for Videotron!” says Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. “5G technology is throwing the doors open to a world of marvels and Videotron is very enthusiastic about embarking on the path to this promising and exciting future, in which technology will truly serve the daily needs and wants of our families and businesses.”

“Samsung is pleased to support Videotron for its first 5G service. This commercial rollout will open up new exciting experiences for Videotron’s 5G users,” said Jeff Jo, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Canada. “Together with Videotron, Samsung will leverage its successful 5G experiences to bring reliable and advanced 5G services to users in Canada.”

https://videotron.com/residential/p/mobile/5g/A-psku13630330e

As of September 30, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,481,800 cable television customers and 452,900 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,773,600 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2020. As of the same date, Videotron had







