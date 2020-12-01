Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 brings 3rd gen 5G modem, 6th gen processor

Qualcomm previewed its new flagship - the Snapdragon 888 - featuring its 3rd generation X60 5G Modem-RF System with global band coverage and a 6th generation AI Engine operating at an astonishing 26 tera operations per second (TOPS).

The 5G modem operates in mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide, and it brings support for 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, stand alone, non-stand alone, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.

The new 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine features completely re-engineered Qualcomm Hexagon processor that improves performance and power efficiency.

“Creating premium experiences takes a relentless focus on innovation. It takes long term commitment, even in the face of immense uncertainty,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. “It takes an organization that’s focused on tomorrow, to continue to deliver the technologies that redefine premium experiences.”









https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2020/12/01/qualcomm-redefines-premium-snapdragon-tech-summit-digital-2020



