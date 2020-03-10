Open Eye Consortium completes 50Gbps LR1 and LR4 specs

The Open Eye Consortium (Open Eye MSA) announced two new specifications targeted for 50Gbps per lane applications: LR1 and LR4 for 10 kilometers, based on the CWDM4 wavelength grid, over a single mode fiber. These new specifications complement the Open Eye MSA’s previously released single and multi-mode specifications.





The Open Eye MSA said its specifications provide an alternative to higher power and higher cost DSP-based solutions. These new specifications are aimed at 53Gbps SFP28 Long-Reach (LR) and 200Gbps QSFP Long Reach (LR) optical module designs for next generation 5G wireless, enterprise and data center networking applications.

The Open Eye MSA aims to accelerate the adoption of PAM-4 optical interconnects scaling to 50Gbps, 100Gbps, 200Gbps, and 400Gbps by expanding upon existing standards to enable optical module implementations using less complex, lower cost, lower power, and optimized analog clock and data recovery (CDR) based architectures in addition to existing digital signal processing (DSP) architectures.

The Open Eye MSA defines the requirements for analog PAM-4 solutions for 50G SFP, 100G DSFP, 100G SFP-DD, 200G QSFP, 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP modules.

A whitepaper is available to view and download here for interested parties to learn more about the Open Eye’s MSA mission and latest technical information. To access more information about the Open Eye MSA single- and multi-mode specifications please visit: https://www.openeye-msa.org/.

The Open Eye MSA is also excited to announce that its membership has grown to 38 members with the addition of Credo Semiconductor, Fuji Xerox, Hisense and Lumentum to its list of members.

