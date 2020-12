Jason Goodall, Global Chief Executive Officer of NTT Ltd., announced plans to retire at the end of June 2021 after 23 years in many senior leadership roles across the NTT family, including Global CEO of Dimension Data.

Following his retirement, Jason will remain as a Board Director for NTT Ltd. and Dimension Data, as well as act as a strategic advisor for our NTT Venture Capital business.

NTT said it will announce a successor in the coming weeks.