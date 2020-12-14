NEC spins out NanoBridge Semiconductor

NanoBridge Semiconductor, a start-up based in Tsukuba, Japan, issued series A preferred stock to Japan Industrial Partners, Inc., NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), and other companies to raise approximately 130 million yen.

NanoBridge was established by NEC researchers in September 2019 to commercialize a technology to control the creation or destruction of nanometer sized metal bridges in a solid electrolyte through the application of voltage, thereby realizing on and off-switch status. NanoBridge does not require power to maintain an on or off status, and is highly resistant to both radiation and extreme temperatures. NEC has transferred related intellectual property to the new spin-out company.

Potential applications for the nanobridge technology include FPGAs and memories that repeatedly rewrite circuits.

"The discovery of the atomic switch, based on the movement of atoms rather than electrons, was a major breakthrough in basic science," said Richard E. Dyck, Director, Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. "The team at NanoBridge, after two decades of skilled and focused engineering, has transformed this breakthrough into the realm of practical application. It is exciting to see the NanoBridge atomic switch can now be manufactured economically and in volume, on standard production equipment."

https://nanobridgesemi.com/