Tuesday, December 15, 2020

MWC Shanghai will be in person, 23 to 25 February 2021

Tuesday, December 15, 2020    

 The GSMA confirmed that MWC Shanghai will be an in-person event, taking place 23 to 25 February 2021 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

Keynotes include:

  • Dr Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Director General, AMPT
  • Yang Jie, Chairman, China Mobile
  • Ke Ruiwen, Chairman, China Telecom
  • Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman, Huawei
  • Yang Yuanqing, Chairman & CEO, Lenovo
  • Xu Chi, Founder & CEO, Nreal
  • Xu Ziyang, CEO, ZTE

“MWC21 Shanghai is far more than just an event,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “It’s a celebration of the power of intelligent connectivity and provides a platform for people to come together and push the industry and society forward. Bringing the MWC series of events back for 2021 has taken a superhuman effort, and we are looking forward to welcoming the mobile ecosystem back to Shanghai in February.”

GSMA also notes that China has now installed 150,000 5G base stations and more that 150 million 5G handsets have been sold in the country.

https://www.mwcshanghai.com/