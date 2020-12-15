MWC Shanghai will be in person, 23 to 25 February 2021

The GSMA confirmed that MWC Shanghai will be an in-person event, taking place 23 to 25 February 2021 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).
Keynotes include:
- Dr Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Director General, AMPT
- Yang Jie, Chairman, China Mobile
- Ke Ruiwen, Chairman, China Telecom
- Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman, Huawei
- Yang Yuanqing, Chairman & CEO, Lenovo
- Xu Chi, Founder & CEO, Nreal
- Xu Ziyang, CEO, ZTE
GSMA also notes that China has now installed 150,000 5G base stations and more that 150 million 5G handsets have been sold in the country.
https://www.mwcshanghai.com/