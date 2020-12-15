MaxLinear supplies wireless transceiver chipsets to MTI

MaxLinear confirmed that its wireless transceiver chipsets to Taiwan-based Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) for use in Remote Radio Units (RRUs) targeting specific greenfield Open RAN deployments for 4G and 5G applications.
“Mobile operators are pulling Open RAN into the market rapidly because the cost savings and flexibility of Open RAN enable them to address opportunities that were previously unaffordable,” said Joe Madden, Founder and President of Mobile Experts, a leading wireless technology market research firm. “By 2025, roughly 7 million radios will be sold annually, independent of the baseband processors. As a result, we expect the market share of smaller suppliers to quadruple over the next five years, opening up new opportunities for innovative semiconductor suppliers.”