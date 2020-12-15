MaxLinear supplies wireless transceiver chipsets to MTI

MaxLinear confirmed that its wireless transceiver chipsets to Taiwan-based Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) for use in Remote Radio Units (RRUs) targeting specific greenfield Open RAN deployments for 4G and 5G applications.

MTI’s Open RAN radios support new 5G Open RAN network deployments with the O-RAN 7.2x interface. These new 5G radios utilize MaxLinear RF transceiver chipsets. Additionally, MTI is delivering their MaxLinear-powered Evenstar Radio as part of the innovative OpenRAN ecosystem that fully supports the OpenRAN Reference Architecture including a fronthaul interface compliant with the O-RAN Alliance Split 7.2x.

“Mobile operators are pulling Open RAN into the market rapidly because the cost savings and flexibility of Open RAN enable them to address opportunities that were previously unaffordable,” said Joe Madden, Founder and President of Mobile Experts, a leading wireless technology market research firm. “By 2025, roughly 7 million radios will be sold annually, independent of the baseband processors. As a result, we expect the market share of smaller suppliers to quadruple over the next five years, opening up new opportunities for innovative semiconductor suppliers.”



