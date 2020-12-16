Mavenir targets OpenRAN radio ecosystem

Mavenir has formed a new business unit to develop production quality hardware and software for radio designs compatible with OpenRAN architecture. The goal is to enable vendors/partners to build radios for specific markets. Mikael Rylander will lead this Business Group as SVP and GM, Radio Business Unit, to focus on RRUs and RRU ecosystem.

“Our OpenRAN deployments and trials are gaining momentum globally. To further strengthen our roadmap and ongoing Radio Access strategic initiatives, I am pleased to announce the formation of an RRU Business Unit,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “With our leadership in OpenRAN, we want to enable best-in-class partner ecosystem that can together deliver a portfolio of compelling OpenRAN radios. We will support this ecosystem with RRU software, expertise, facilitation of appropriate production sites and RRU validation with our vRAN products. These radios will be available for use by any OpenRAN vendor and not exclusively to Mavenir.”

In addition, Puneet Sethi will be joining Mavenir as SVP/GM, to lead the RAN Business Unit and focus on creating and delivering market leading CU and DU Software solutions. Mavenir’s CU and DU solutions are designed based on OpenRAN principles and are already deployed with multiple OpenRAN compliant 3rd party radios. Remaining committed to those OpenRAN principles, Mavenir’s CU and DU software solutions will work with both Mavenir radio unit products and 3rd party radio units, thereby offering customers the widest choice in the industry.

Puneet joins Mavenir most recently from Qualcomm where he helped establish Small Cells and RAN Infra Business ground up to its existing industry leading position in 5G



