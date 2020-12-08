Marvell ships its next gen access and metro Ethernet switching silicon

Marvell is now shipping its latest generation Prestera DX 7300 series of Ethernet switches for 5G carrier access and metro networks. Significantly, the new switches incorporate accurate time-sensitive features, integrated MACsec and advanced processing functionality, and support for 400G coherent optics.

Key features of the Prestera DX 7300 series

ITU-T G.8273.2 Class C PTP/SyncE, Time Sensitive Networking (802.1CM) compliance for precise 5G timing

Advanced security with secure boot and integrated 802.1ae 256b MACsec engines for Layer2 data encryption

Segment Routing (SRV6) for advanced traffic engineering and service chaining

Enhanced network telemetry and intelligence for actionable metadata exports

56Gbps PAM4 SerDes supporting port speeds up to 400Gbps

Flexible I/O speeds 1G/2.5/5/10/25/50/100/400G

Marvell notes that to support the new RAN deployment models for radio access fronthaul applications, its Prestera DX 7300 family integrates highly accurate time synchronization, 802.1CM Time-Sensitive-Network (TSN) for fronthaul, network slicing and native eCPRI-aware processing. The switches are part of Marvell's open radio access network (open RAN) and virtualized radio access network (vRAN) platform solutions, also announced today.

The Prestera DX 7300 series of switches integrate 56Gbps SerDes, high-capacity MACsec and advanced processing that can be matched with pluggable 400G-ZR optical modules. This functionality enables system manufacturers to develop solutions for multi-access edge computing (MEC) and data center interconnect (DCI) applications that benefit from traffic efficiency, openness and the optimized cost structure of packet Ethernet networks.

"As 5G brings rigorous data protection and performance demands to the transport network, the infrastructure has to meet the requirements for secured communications at higher speeds and data rates to support emerging use cases," said Guy Azrad, general manager and senior vice president of Switching at Marvell. "Our newest Prestera family offers the most secured switching solution with the high-speed interfaces needed to fulfill 5G potential at the industry's lowest power and footprint available today."



