Marvell debuts O-RAN solution based on Octeon DPU

Marvell introduced a 5G O-RAN portfolio consisting of silicon, software and hardware reference designs spanning the radio unit (RU), distributed unit (DU) and centralized unit (CU) with Ethernet connectivity between these network elements.
Marvell’s O-RAN platform includes its OCTEON Fusion baseband processor family that is currently shipping in volume to tier 1 OEMs. Marvell’s newly announced OCTEON Fusion-O processors maintain the full capabilities of the OCTEON Fusion family including 15 Gbps capacity and support for 200MHz channelization, while adding specific O-RAN functions such as eCPRI compression/decompression and split 7.2 interfaces with integrated fronthaul. Additionally, the platform includes key reference software, allowing OEMs, ODMs and network operators to rapidly bring O-RAN compatible products to market.
mMIMO RU
A 32T32R, 8 DL layer, 100MHz channel radio unit.
- Hardware reference design in partnership with Analog Devices
- Reference lower L1 and beamforming software
- O-RAN management plane software
- O-RAN fronthaul interface
- Analog Devices Transceivers and DFE software
vDU and DU
The OCTEON Fusion-O DU hardware reference designs are available as either a virtualized DU (vDU) PCIe-based offload accelerator or an integrated DU.
- Dual mode 5G and LTE
- Integrated fronthaul for 7.2 split
- 16DL/8UL layer support
- Reference LTE and 5G L1 software
CU
In addition to support for vDU server configurations, the Marvell O-RAN platform also provides support for our industry-leading L2/L3 OCTEON processors supporting a fully integrated standalone CU implementation.
- Dedicated L2/L3 silicon
- Virtualized L2/L3 support
- Partnership protocol stack ports from industry leaders
https://www.marvell.com/