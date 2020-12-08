Marvell debuts O-RAN solution based on Octeon DPU

Marvell introduced a 5G O-RAN portfolio consisting of silicon, software and hardware reference designs spanning the radio unit (RU), distributed unit (DU) and centralized unit (CU) with Ethernet connectivity between these network elements.

Marvell’s O-RAN platform includes its OCTEON Fusion baseband processor family that is currently shipping in volume to tier 1 OEMs. Marvell’s newly announced OCTEON Fusion-O processors maintain the full capabilities of the OCTEON Fusion family including 15 Gbps capacity and support for 200MHz channelization, while adding specific O-RAN functions such as eCPRI compression/decompression and split 7.2 interfaces with integrated fronthaul. Additionally, the platform includes key reference software, allowing OEMs, ODMs and network operators to rapidly bring O-RAN compatible products to market.

mMIMO RU

A 32T32R, 8 DL layer, 100MHz channel radio unit.

Hardware reference design in partnership with Analog Devices

Reference lower L1 and beamforming software

O-RAN management plane software

O-RAN fronthaul interface

Analog Devices Transceivers and DFE software

vDU and DU

The OCTEON Fusion-O DU hardware reference designs are available as either a virtualized DU (vDU) PCIe-based offload accelerator or an integrated DU.

Dual mode 5G and LTE

Integrated fronthaul for 7.2 split

16DL/8UL layer support

Reference LTE and 5G L1 software

CU

In addition to support for vDU server configurations, the Marvell O-RAN platform also provides support for our industry-leading L2/L3 OCTEON processors supporting a fully integrated standalone CU implementation.

Dedicated L2/L3 silicon

Virtualized L2/L3 support

Partnership protocol stack ports from industry leaders

