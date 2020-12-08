MACOM showcases transimpedance amplifiers for 400ZR, PAM 100G to 800G

At this week's ECOC 2020 Virtual Conference, MACOM is showcasing the following products





Flip-Chip Quad Channel Driver and Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for 400G ZR: MACOM's linear modulator driver and TIA are high-performance quad-channel flip-chip devices for operation at symbols rates up to 64GBaud. These products offer the low power consumption and the flexibility required to enable next generation 400G ZR modules.

PAM4 100G to 800G Transimpedance Amplifiers: MACOM's portfolio includes a 4x28GBaud TIA and a 1x28GBaud TIA for 53Gbps applications. These products are aimed at high density optical interconnect solutions and are intended for 50G, 100G, 200G, 400G and 800G receivers using multilevel modulation such as PAM4.

