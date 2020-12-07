Lumentum samples 100G PAM4 directly-modulated laser





Lumentum announced sampling of a new 100G PAM4 (53 Gbaud) directly-modulated laser (DML) for hyperscale data center applications.

The newly developed 100G PAM4 DML is manufactured with Lumentum's internal wafer production capabilities. It leverages InP technology, using a cavity design to operate with the same high-bandwidth performance of an EML in 100G and 400G applications, but in a small, simple, and cost-effective footprint. The latest DML can lower the cost of 400G DR4 compared with current laser alternatives. Additionally, 800G PSM8 modules can benefit from the capabilities of the new 100G PAM4 DML, which is important as data centers transition to these modules in future top-of-rack and leaf layer applications.

The new product joins Lumentum's portfolio of laser chips that enable a wide-range of MSA-compliant transceiver modules operating at multiple data rates and wavelengths.

"This latest advancement helps to significantly reduce the cost of 400G DR4 modules in data center infrastructures," said Walter Jankovic, Lumentum Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacom. "The 100G PAM4 DML goes beyond servicing the current need for cost-effective and innovative InP laser solutions at mass volume by enabling future intra-data center interconnects as the industry moves to 800G."







