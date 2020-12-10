Keysight launches 800G test solutions

Keysight Technologies launched new 800G test solutions for validating electrical and optical interfaces to speed development of next generation data center technologies, including the first 100Gbps transmitter and receiver pre-conformance test solution.

Keysight’s new portfolio of electrical and optical analysis solutions enable an 800G ecosystem, consisting of optical components, chipset, switch and semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) vendors, as well as system integrators, to speed design, development, test and validation across the entire design cycle.

New Keysight 800G test solutions include:

100Gbps electrical conformance test

The first pre-conformance test solution for validating both transmitter and receiver electrical signaling input interfaces according to the 100Gb/s standard currently under development by IEEE and OIF.

Combines Keysight’s Infiniium UXR-Series real-time oscilloscope or digital communication analyzer (DCA), 64 Gbaud high performance bit error rate tester (BERT) and pre-conformance test cases for simplified 100Gbps, 200Gbps, 400Gbps and 800Gbps electrical input interface testing, resulting in accurate and repeatable test results.

Pre-silicon design verification

Combines Keysight’s IxVerify software, which generates network traffic, with Synopsys ZeBu Server 4 emulation system to accelerate pre-silicon design verification of system-on-chip (SoC) solutions and 800G Ethernet designs.

Delivers consistent test methodologies, configurations and scripts to accelerate testing from pre-silicon to post-silicon device validation.

200Gbps solution for 800G research and pathfinding

Combines an arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and an Infiniium UXR-Series real-time oscilloscope to characterize the digital interface including error detection up to 224Gb/s.

Extends testing into the optical domain using Keysight’s 60GHz optical-to-electrical (O/E) converter.

Physical layer test system (PLTS)

Establishes signal integrity measurements and performs data post processing of high-speed interconnects, such as cables, backplanes, PCBs and connectors.

Supports de-embedding techniques on a common platform, enabling users to optimize performance margins in their 800G channel designs.

“Keysight’s close collaborations across the high-speed industry, as well as with standard organizations such as Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF), enable us to deliver first-to-market solutions that accelerate design cycles and technology waves, well before standards mature,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president of network and data center solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Access to a portfolio of 800G test solutions across physical and protocol layers, from simulation to design, validation, conformance and manufacturing, enables our customers to verify interoperability and simplify testing across the workflow using common, uniform interfaces and software automation.”



