Intel to start assembly & test operations in Costa Rica

Intel will invest US$350 million over the next three years to start assembly & test operations in Costa Rica. Assembly and test operations will be carried out at the Intel Costa Rica campus in San Antonio de Belén and will start in the second half of 2021.

"The existing infrastructure, the synergy with operations already in place at the site, our talent, the free-zone regime and the legal environment, have given Intel a favorable option to expand its assembly & test capacity to Costa Rica", said Ileana Rojas, General Manager at Intel Costa Rica.

With the start of operations, Intel Costa Rica joins the Kulim site in Malaysia, the Chengdu plant in China, and the site in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which are the only Intel sites to perform global assembly & test operations, turning Intel Costa Rica into the first Latin American country site to perform such process.

"The fact that Costa Rica has become stronger as a trustworthy destination for investment amid the pandemic is a very powerful signal. Furthermore, it shows that the country builds long-term relationships with investors, since we have over two decades of history working together with Intel. An investment of this size deepens Intel's footprint and opens very significant job opportunities for people with different work profiles who will be able to join worldwide exports produced by the Costa Rican talent", said Carlos Alvarado, President of Costa Rica.



