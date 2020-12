InnoLight samples OSFP 2xFR4 and DR8+ optics

InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) is introducing a line of 800G OSFP and QSFP-DD800 optics. OSFP 2xFR4 and DR8+ are currently available for early customer evaluation, with QSFP-DD800 DR8+ available in January 2021. Other 800G parts as listed below will be ready for evaluation in 1H 2021. Volume production is currently planned for either Q4, 2021 or Q1 2022 depending upon product type.

800G OSFP 8x100G DR8 & AOC

800G OSFP DR8+

800G OSFP 2x400G FR4

800G OSFP 1x800G LR8

QSFP-DD800 8x100G DR8 & AOC

QSFP-DD800 DR8+

QSFP-DD800 2x400G FR4

QSFP-DD800 8x100G LR





In addition to the above mentioned 800G products, InnoLight is developing innovative optics to enable 800G transmission in the legacy 4X fiber structure in either multimode OM3/OM4 or single mode fiber plant. These innovative optics will help customers to increase bandwidth to 800G using the existing SR4 or DR4 fiber layouts for point to point or breakout applications. Availability is planned in 2H 2021.

"InnoLight's 800G transceivers continue InnoLight's leadership in high performance pluggable optics, doubling bandwidth capacity without disruption of existing data center infrastructure. With our industry leading 400G deployments, InnoLight is uniquely positioned in driving 800G implementation and to deliver the best price performance optics in the industry. Our new innovative 800G optics to support existing 4x fiber plants are especially suited for Hyperscale DC operators." said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of InnoLight.

InnoLight is showcasing video demos of 800G pluggable OSFP 2xFR4, 800G OSFP DR8+ and QSFP-DD800 DR8+ at the ECOC 2020 virtual event.