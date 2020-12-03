IEEE forms 802.3 Beyond 400Gb/s Ethernet Study Group





IEEE has formed a study group within the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Working Group with an aim to standardize capabilities exceeding today’s maximum data rate of 400 Gbps.

The first meeting of the newly launched IEEE 802.3 Beyond 400 Gb/s Ethernet Study Group is scheduled for the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Working Group’s interim session the week of 18 January 2021.

“The path to beyond 400 Gb/s Ethernet exists, but there are a host of options and physical challenges that will need to be considered to take the next leap in speed rate for Ethernet,” said John D’Ambrosia, Distinguished Engineer, Futurewei Technologies, who led the call for interest in forming the IEEE 802.3 Beyond 400 Gb/s Ethernet Study Group. “Both the historical trend lines for Ethernet bandwidth demand and everything the industry understands today about its future needs and technology growth curves indicate that the time to take the next step is now, in order to satisfy humanity’s needs and desires for connectivity. It will be the responsibility of the study group to examine the problem and develop the project authorization documentation necessary to launch a new standard-development project.”







