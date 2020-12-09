IDC: Worldwide server market revenue up 2.2% in Q3

Vendor revenue in the worldwide server market grew 2.2% year over year to $22.6 billion during the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker. Worldwide server shipments declined 0.2% year over year to nearly 3.1 million units in 3Q20.

Volume server revenue was up 5.8% to $19.0 billion, while midrange server revenue declined 13.9% to $2.6 billion, and high-end servers declined by 12.6% to $937 million.

"Global demand for enterprise servers was a bit muted during the third quarter of 2020 although we did see areas of strong demand," said Paul Maguranis, senior research analyst, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies at IDC. "From a regional perspective, server revenue within China grew 14.2% year over year. And worldwide revenues for servers running AMD CPUs were up 112.4% year over year while ARM-based servers grew revenues 430.5% year over year, albeit on a very small base of revenue."

Dell Technologies and HPE/New H3C Group were tied for the top position in the 3Q20 worldwide server market with 16.7% and 15.9% revenue share respectively.

Inspur/Inspur Power Systems finished third with a 9.4% share of revenue.

Lenovo was fourth with a 5.9% share and Huawei was fifth with a 4.9% share.

The ODM Direct group of vendors accounted for 28.0% of total server revenue, up 8.4% year over year.



