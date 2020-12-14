Huawei announces 220 GBaud symbol rate test





Huawei has successfully tested a 220 GBaud ultra-high-speed optical signal transmission, breaking the previous record of 192 GBaud. The highest symbol rate in a commercial product is around 95 GBaud for an 800G single wavelength transmission.

The achievement, which was performed by Huawei's Munich optical network R&D team, is described in a post-deadline paper (PDP) by Huawei at last week's virtual European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) 2020.

"Our experiment marks a significant milestone in fiber optical communication research. 10 years after the first generation of coherent optical products based on 28 Giga symbols per second, we were able to scale up the symbol rate by a factor of almost 8, using AI-powered advanced signal processing and the latest high bandwidth components. This will pave the way for future multi-Terabit interfaces for metro and backbone networks," said Dr. Maxim Kuschnerov, director of the Optical & Quantum Laboratory in Munich.

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2020/12/ecoc2020-pdp-200gbaud-optixtrans-f5g



