HPE returns to pre-pandemic levels of $7.2 billion, relocates to Texas

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) reported revenue of $7.2 billion for the 4th quarter of its fiscal year, up 6% from the prior quarter and flat from the prior-year period. GAAP was $0.12, above the previously provided outlook of $0.02 to $0.06 per share. Non-GAAP was $0.37, above the previously provided outlook of $0.32 to $0.36 per share.

“Hewlett Packard Enterprise finished the year with a very strong performance,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “In Q4 we saw a notable rebound in our overall revenue, with particular acceleration in key growth areas of our business.”

“The global pandemic has forced businesses to rethink everything from remote work and collaboration to business continuity and data insight,” he continued. “Over the last several months, customers have increasingly turned to HPE for our unique capabilities from edge to cloud that help them empower their workforces, deploy resilient new IT solutions and extract insights from critical data, while consuming these solutions more flexibly as a service.”





HPE also announced plans to relocate its headquarters from San Jose, California, to Houston, Texas.

