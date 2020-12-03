Hawaiki augments its trans-Pacific cable with capacity on SEA-US

Hawaiki Submarine Cable signed an agreement with Hawaiian Telcom Inc., securing significant international capacity on the Southeast Asia – United States (SEA-US) trans-Pacific fiber cable system from Guam to Los Angeles.

The deal, along with recently-acquired capacity on JGA-South cable from Sydney to Guam, enables Hawaiki to expand its subsea network with a new route linking Sydney, Guam, Hawai‘i and Los Angeles. This adds greater connectivity and route diversity between Australia and the U.S.

Hawaiki owns and operates the 15,000km Hawaiki Transpacific Cable, which was launched in July 2018, with a design capacity of 67 Tbps. It links New Zealand, Australia, Hawai‘i and mainland U.S.

The SEA-US Cable, which went into service in August 2017, runs a similar length to connect Indonesia, the Philippines, Guam, Hawai‘i and California, and is owned and operated by a consortium of regional telcos, including Hawaiian Telcom. JGA-South Cable came into service in March 2020, spanning 7,000 km from Sydney to Guam.

https://www.hawaiki.co.nz/news-and-updates/hawaiki-and-hawaiian-telcom-activate-milestone-sydney-guam-hawaii-la-route/