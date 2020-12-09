Gluware advances intent-based network automation with SaaS model

Gluware announced major enhancements to its cloud-delivered intent-based network automation platform, including a new SaaS model with a free pricing tier for network discovery and inventory management.

Gluware automates multi-vendor, multi-domain networks with an abstraction layer that provides device management, configuration audit/drift, policy management, etc.

Gluware 4.0 introduces a number of new core capabilities and user benefits, including:





Expanded Network Vendor Support – Support for Aruba AOS-CX, AOS-Switch and ProVision; and Juniper Networks’ Junos OS for the EX, MX, QFX and SRX platforms help customers manage complex network configurations and deliver change at scale with the confidence of declarative automation.

Multi-Cloud Network Automation – Integration with Terraform enables users to automate the configuration of public cloud infrastructure including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

EVPN-VXLAN Multi-vendor Reference Design Package – Config modeling application enables simple automation of advanced architecture with standards-based leaf-routed/ERB and Juniper spine-routed/CRB support.

Gluware Dashboard – User-definable dashboards help customers quickly assimilate critical information in an actionable and fully integrated new design.

Config Search – Search functionality across any or all device configurations aids in troubleshooting, building audits and automating network features.

Ad-Hoc Query – The automated checking of each device configuration or state saves time when troubleshooting and performing assessments.

Syslog Integration – Real-time multi-vendor change notifications enhance the management of increasingly frequent network changes.

Enhanced OS Manager Engine – Expanded OS Manager capabilities improve the ability to successfully execute OS upgrades in complex deployments.

Cisco License Inventory Report – Automatic network audits for Cisco licensing and smart licensing enable customers to perform their own audits to save time and money.

Enhanced Audit Capabilities – Finer control of audit rules can help validate individual configurations independently, verify when order matters, and group commands into a single set, expanding audit use-cases and simplifying results.

As for the new SaaS model, Gluware 4.0 introduces two offerings:

Gluware Pro is a cloud-delivered SaaS automation application suite powered by the Gluware Secure Gateway to achieve security and rapid onboarding in an easy to consume subscription model including a free-tier for network discovery and inventory. The Gluware Secure Gateway provides an onramp to Gluware running in AWS, encrypting the control messages from the cloud and performs multi-engine provisioning activities to each network device. Gluware Pro is packaged for up to 2,000 devices per customer.

Gluware Enterprise, a robust application suite, is optimized for the largest and most complex enterprises, automating global networks with distributed Gluware Zone Engines in geographic or logical groups for high scalability and security. Gluware Zone Engines enable customers to distribute multiple Gluware provisioning engines in strategic geographical locations to achieve the scale and performance required for tens of thousands of devices per enterprise. Gluware Enterprise is customizable with multiple deployment options including on-premises, customer cloud (AWS or Azure), Azure Marketplace delivered or Gluware hosted on AWS.

“The networking demands of the enterprise are changing drastically as digital transformation and remote work adoption accelerate alongside the pandemic. Cloud-enabled network automation is a vital lifeline to those in I&O roles who need to mitigate the complexity of rapidly evolving enterprise networks,” said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder, Gluware. “Gluware 4.0 is the industry’s first cloud-delivered intelligent automation platform for multi-domain, multi-vendor and multi-cloud networks that combines the intelligence, security and feature sets to transform enterprise networks from manually built and maintained, to fully automated and secure, so complexity is never an issue.”



