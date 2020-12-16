Fujitsu intros Virtuora Analytics to automate network operations

Fujitsu Network Communications introduced a set of cloud-native microapplications for transforming traditional network operations with the power of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Fujitsu said its Virtuora Analytics Transformation (AX) provides deep analysis and network intelligence for complex datasets, to automate correlation, prediction and anomaly detection for proactive and automated resolution. Network service delivery in today’s hyper-connected, digital age requires a more agile operations model enabled by virtualized and cloud-capable infrastructure. The Virtuora AX solution combines powerful network data analysis with intelligent automation to constantly evaluate and improve service performance, as well as the digital infrastructure that powers it. Virtuora AX applies vendor-neutral data extraction, analytics and ML to enable a wide range of network-centric AI applications, including:

Traffic prediction analysis

Network operations management

Optical line system fault predictions

Hardware and call log anomaly detection

OLS Design with real-time performance data.

“The inherent complexity of next-generation networks has raised the stakes for service providers, taking analytics, machine learning and AI from concept to critical need,” said Francois Lafontaine, vice president and head of the software business at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “With the new Fujitsu Virtuora AX network intelligence solution, AI is now within reach for network service providers, enabling them to increase operational efficiencies, reduce downtime and improve overall customer experience for significant competitive advantage.”

https://marketing.us.fujitsu.com/rs/407-MTR-501/images/Virtuora%20AX%20Solution%20Brief.pdf