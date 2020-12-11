Ericsson sues Samsung, issues warning on IPR revenues

Ericsson filed a lawsuit in the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, against Samsung..

Ericsson says Samsung has failed to negotiate in good faith and to license patents on Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) terms and conditions.

Ericsson warned that several license renewal negotiations may delay the payment of IP royalties if they extend beyond the expiry of existing licenses into an unlicensed period. The company also warned that current geopolitical conditions are impacting handset sales volumes as is the shift from 4G to 5G handsets.



