Ericsson mounts a temporary cellular network on a drone

Ericsson demonstrated a temporary cellular network mounted on a drone. The proof-of-concept could be deployed to provide mission-critical voice and video connectivity services in areas with poor or zero network coverage during an emergency.

The lightweight network comprises both radio and a packet core, enabling the system to act in isolated mode, without connectivity to a backhaul and the Internet. The end-to-end system weighed 150g.





