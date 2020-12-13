DOCOMO activates 5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation for 4.2 Gbps

NTT DOCOMO, in partnership with Qualcomm, activated the first commercial 5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation (sub6-CA) service in Japan. The service combines a 100 MHz carrier in band n78 and a 100 MHz carrier in band n79 to boost 5G performance and network capacity using DOCOMO's diverse spectrum assets.

Using DOCOMO's new 5G network and select devices powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 865 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, customers can now enjoy mobile download speeds of up to 4.2 Gbps - the fastest speeds available in Japan.

"It is a pleasure to continue our work with DOCOMO to advance and accelerate 5G technology throughout Japan," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By providing access to breakthrough technologies like 5G carrier aggregation, we are enabling consumers and companies throughout Japan to access faster connectivity, enhanced capacity and better reliability."

"In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, we are pleased to begin delivering this advanced and groundbreaking mobile technology to our customers nationwide," said Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, NTT DOCOMO. "DOCOMO subscribers can now enjoy superior 5G service together with exciting mobile experiences. Moreover, by establishing a new standard of possibility for the industry, we are proud to help initiate a new era of connectivity in Japan."