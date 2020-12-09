Dell'Oro: Campus switch revenue returned to growth in Q3

Worldwide campus switch revenue recovered after two consecutive quarters of high single-digit decline, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. Huawei, HPE, H3C, and Arista Networks drove most of the growth in 3Q 2020 and comprised more than 28 percent of the market sales, up nearly three percentage points year-over-year (Y/Y).

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2020 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

The revenue recovery was broad-based across all major regions: North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, with the majority of the growth driven by North America.

5/5.0 Gbps port shipments were up 60 percent Y/Y, surpassing 1.5 M ports during the quarter as the pandemic is accelerating the adoption of higher speeds and new technologies.





“Government funding around the world and particularly in North America propelled growth in the market,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “Additionally, the market benefited from backlog fulfillment during the quarter as supply challenges improved from the first half of the year. While government funding may have benefited mostly the public sector and lower education verticals, we have started to see some signs of recovery in large and even some mid-size enterprises as they resumed spending on campus network upgrades,” added Boujelbene.

https://www.delloro.com/news/campus-switch-revenue-returned-to-year-over-year-growth-in-3q-2020/