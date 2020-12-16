DE-CIX Doubles Its Internet Exchange Footprint in North America

DE-CIX announced two new Internet Exchanges in North America: one now available in Chicago, IL, and one soon to be ready for service in Richmond, VA. The two locations expand upon and interconnect with DE-CIX North America’s existing multi-service interconnection platforms in the New York and Dallas metro markets.

DE-CIX Chicago is available for service today in 12 facilities throughout the metro market including key carrier hotels 427 S. LaSalle and 350 E. Cermak. The fully redundant and distributed carrier and data center neutral IX and multi-service interconnection fabric of DE-CIX Chicago, launches with more than 10 networks connected day one. DE-CIX Chicago anchors the Midwest region for DE-CIX North America. Connectivity in and throughout Chicago reaches the east, west and southern coasts of the United States with direct connectivity to Canada, firmly positioning the market as a core interconnection point in North America. Until today, Chicago is the only core communications hub without a second major Internet Exchange. Similar to the Dallas market prior to DE-CIX Dallas’ launch in 2016, DE-CIX intends to create a second major IX in the Chicago market, offering the community increased choice and improved interconnection quality and services.

DE-CIX’s Richmond expansion, RVA-IX | Richmond Virginia Internet Exchange, leverages the market’s existing IX, illustrating the company’s eagerness to support community-lead IX initiatives. RVA-IX was launched in 2016 as a non-profit community by: SummitIG, Richweb, VA Skywire, Pixel Factory, and the Bank of Virginia. The RVA-IX has access points throughout the Richmond market with Pixel Factory Data Center, EdgeConneX, and QTS Datacenters. Through the asset acquisition of the RVA-IX, DE-CIX will take operational ownership, and will expand upon its interconnection capabilities benefiting the local and regional market. Integration into the DE-CIX interconnection ecosystem means that connected networks in Richmond will have access to more services, can reach other DE-CIX locations and more ASNs, and can enjoy increased redundancy and resilience.

“As we approach 2021, DE-CIX North America is embarking on a new era of interconnection. By announcing these two very important Internet Exchange locations for DE-CIX, Chicago and Richmond, we will have four key markets fortified for interconnectivity solutions,” comments Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International. “The success of DE-CIX New York, now ranking among the top five IXs in North America with over 260 networks, and DE-CIX Dallas, which ranks among the top 20 IXs in North America with over 90 networks, solidifies our position in the market as the leading neutral interconnection platform provider for Internet peering and cloud connectivity.”

https://www.de-cix.net/