Cosemi raises $8 million for its hybrid active optical interconnects

Cosemi Technologies, a developer of hybrid active optical interconnect solutions closed an $8 million strategic funding round led by Nitto Denko Corporation of Osaka, Japan.

Cosemi designs and develops high-volume, high-performance, plug-and-play HDMI, DisplayPort and USB active optical cables (AOCs) that provide the performance and speed of fiber optics, along with the legacy support of control and power delivery over copper wire, in cost-effective hybrid cable assemblies. Cosemi is a pioneer in the development of hybrid active cables that are suited for many market segments including 4K/8K displays, video collaboration platforms, machine vision, universal personal computing connectivity for enterprise and work-from-home applications, automotive, AR/VR, e-sport gaming and entertainment.





https://www.nitto.com/us/en



