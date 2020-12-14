CommScope readies 204MHz digital return transceiver

CommScope is shipping a 204MHz digital return transceiver, enabling operators to deploy a high split in their upstream band and deliver new gigabit speeds.

The digital return solution is comprised of the CommScope DT4600N node transmitter and DR3600N headend receiver. Together, they establish an optical link that delivers consistent performance across all link distances between CommScope’s widely deployed NC4000, NC2000 and OM41x0 node platforms and its CH3000 headend optics platform.

CommScope said its 204MHz digital return technology extends its unique “multiple-mode“ philosophy, providing operators with a seamless upgrade path from mid-split (85MHz) to high-split mode and either a single- (“1-fer”) or dual-return (“2-fer”) operation on a single wavelength; a single model supports multiple bandwidths and single/two-return operation with a simple “push-button” to switch between modes, facilitating a smooth network evolution.

“Our new 204MHz digital return is the first of its kind, and one of the most highly anticipated solutions to support upstream bandwidth expansion,” said Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president, Access Technologies, Broadband Networks, CommScope. “With a high-split network, operators can address the tremendous bandwidth demands and the need for 1 Gbps upstream speed to meet the new global environment head-on. The new DT4600N and DR3600N build on CommScope’s proven digital return platform, offering operators a simple path to additional capacity and their network of the future.”

