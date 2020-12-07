Cisco to acquire Slido for audience interaction in Webex

Cisco announced plans to acquire Slido s.r.o., a start-up offering an online audience interaction platform. Slido enables higher levels of user engagement―before, during and after meetings and events. This includes real-time feedback tools, dynamic polls, Q&A, quizzes, word clouds, surveys, etc. Slido has over 7 million participants monthly. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Slido technology will be part of the Cisco Webex platform and enhance Cisco’s ability to offer new levels of inclusive audience engagement across both in-person and virtual experiences.

“We believe that the way we work has changed forever. In the years to come, much of our work will happen on video calls and virtual meetings. We realized that if we want to impact millions of lives for the better and truly transform how meetings and events are run around the World, we will need a strong partner. Therefore, we are excited to join Cisco once the acquisition is complete. We can’t wait to start working together to help them transform the virtual meetings experience,” commented Peter Komornik, Slido CEO.

Webex recorded nearly 600 million participants in October 2020, almost double the number from March 2020.



