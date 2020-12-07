Cisco to acquire IMImobile for Customer Interaction Management

Cisco agreed to acquire IMImobile PLC (AIM: IMO) in a deal valued at approximately US$730 million.

IMImobile, which is based in London, provides software and services which allow enterprises and organizations to stay constantly connected to their customers through enhanced interactive channels including social, messaging and voice. The company's Customer Interaction Management suite orchestrates smarter interactions with customers.

Cisco plans to integrate IMImobile software and services with its Webex Contact Center solution, creating a solution that is:

Intelligent: Using AI along the entire customer journey to create super agents and augmented frontline employees.

Contextual: Providing the customer data needed to personalize interactions.

Collaborative: Empowering employee collaboration in order to deliver 10x better customer experiences.

Omnichannel: Connecting with customers in their channel of choice—text, social or voice—throughout the customer journey

Programmable: Giving the business the ability to orchestrate workflows and personalize customer journeys

“A great customer relationship is built on consistently enjoyable interactions where every touchpoint on every channel is an opportunity for businesses to deliver rich, engaging and intuitive experiences,” said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s Security and Applications business. “We look forward to working with IMImobile to help create a comprehensive CXaaS solution for the market—one that gives businesses a platform to provide delightful experiences across the entire customer lifecycle journey.”