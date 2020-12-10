Ciena posts Q4 revenus of $828.5 million

Ciena posted revenue of $828.5 million for its fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31, 2020, down from $968.0 million for the fiscal fourth quarter 2019. For fiscal year 2020, Ciena reported revenue of $3.53 billion, as compared to $3.57 billion for fiscal year 2019.

Q4 net income per share was $0.42 GAAP; $0.60 adjusted (non-GAAP), increasing 3.4% year over year.

"Our fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 performance reported today demonstrates that we have the innovation, diversification and global scale to perform well in a challenging environment," said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. "While we expect current market conditions to persist in the near-term, we are confident in strong secular demand dynamics and our ability to continue to outperform the market."

No customer represented more than 10% of revenue for the fiscal quarter

One 10%-plus customer represented a total of 10.6% of revenue for the fiscal year

Cash and investments totaled $1.3 billion

Headcount totaled 7,032

