The FCC and CenturyLink agreed to settle a case involving a multistate outage on one of CenturyLink’s transport networks that occurred on December 27-28, 2018. The outage impacted CenturyLink’s delivery of some 911 calls.

To settle this matter, CenturyLink will pay $500,000.

https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-20-1469A1.pdf