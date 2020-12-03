Broadcom samples 7nm 8x100G PAM4 PHYs

Broadcom announced first sampling of a new family of 7nm 800G PAM-4 PHY devices. The portfolio includes 800G optical PHY devices (BCM8780X) optimized for QSFP-DD800 and OSFP transceiver module applications and an 800G 8:8 retimer PHY device (BCM87360) designed for line card applications.

Highlights:

BCM87800/BCM87802 – Ultra-low power 7nm 800G optical PHYs for transceiver modules

Monolithic integrated 112Gbps laser driver with direct-drive PAM-4 output capability for EML and Silicon Photonics

Industry-leading DSP performance and power efficiency

BCM87360 – Industry’s first 7nm 800G 8:8 retimer PHY for line cards

High-performance PAM-4 SerDes @ host and line side with link training and auto-negotiation

Interoperable with Broadcom switch merchant silicon and ASIC

Compliant to IEEE and OIF standards

“Continuing Broadcom’s strategy of building best-in-class PHYs, the two new 8x100G PHY families being sampled today expands our industry-leading 7nm PAM4 product line,” said Lorenzo Longo, senior vice president and general manager of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom. “Broadcom provides optimized solutions for a wide range of optical and line card applications at both 50G and 100G. No other company offers the same portfolio breadth with an equivalent level of investment and IP availability to enable the next level of network expansion.”



