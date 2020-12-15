BroadBand Tower deploys Infinera for DCI

BroadBand Tower, a Tokyo-based data center and cloud services provider, has deployed Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform to expand high-capacity, ultra-low-latency connectivity between its data centers across the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Infinera said its GX solution enables BroadBand Tower to leverage a network transport solution that scales to terabit capacity in an easy-to-operate, highly compact form factor to deliver high optical performance on demand.





“Infinera’s GX solution has become a leading solution for data center interconnect around the world, and it continues to gain momentum as operators like BroadBand Tower look for ways to meet the increasing demands of their customers,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Sales at Infinera. “Infinera is delighted to support BroadBand Tower in its expansion and provide the company with a state-of-the-art optical transport solution that it can trust as it expands its network.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/broadband-tower-deploys-infineras-groove-gx-series-to-expand-data-center-connectivity-across-tokyo