Broadband Forum cites 2020 progress as Robin Mersh steps down

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the Broadband Forum said 2020 was a record year for the development of industry-wide standardized solutions and technical specifications and open source projects. In 2020 the Forum published 25 technical reports, 14 application notes, test plans, marketing reports and market updates and had 24 new members and observers in attendance. It also held five vBASe events virtually covering all corners of the globe, and in addition over 20 separate virtual sessions in its educational webinar series, which addressed hot topics including PON, USP, 5G and convergence.

The Broadband Forum also expressed its gratitude to Robin Mersh who, after 14 successful years in office, has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer to pursue a new challenge outside of the industry. Long-term Broadband Forum contributor and previous board member, Ken Ko re-joins the Forum as Managing Director and Craig Thomas moves into a new position of Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Business Development.

“It has been an honor serving the broadband community through some very exciting times. It has always been interesting and rewarding, but I am happy to leave the organization in good hands,” said Mersh. “The work is cutting edge and continues to be groundbreaking for convergence, cloud services, service management, Wi-Fi, testing, certification and software. The future is bright, and I’ll continue to follow the Broadband Forum with great interest and pride.”

“I would like to extend my thanks and express the appreciation of the Forum’s membership to Robin Mersh who has played a pivotal role and provided an incredible service in shaping the Broadband Forum to be the well-regarded force in the industry it is today,” said John Blackford, Broadband Forum Chairman.

