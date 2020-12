The FCC's ongoing auction of spectrum in the 3.7–3.98 GHz band has topped $50.8 billion - the highest-grossing spectrum auction in American history.

Auction 107 offers flexible‐use overlay licenses for spectrum in the 3.7–3.98 GHz band (3.7 GHz Service) throughout the contiguous United States, subject to clearing requirements. A total of 57 applicants were cleared to participate in the auction. Bidding commenced on December 8.

https://auctiondata.fcc.gov/public/projects/auction107